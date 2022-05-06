Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of seven)
Dallas 2, Calgary 0
(Series tied 1-1)
N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2
(Series tied 1-1)
Florida 5, Washington 1
(Series tied 1-1)
Colorado 2, Nashville 1 (OT)
(Colorado leads series 2-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of three)
Ontario 3, San Diego 2 (OT)
(Ontario wins series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
National League
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 9, Washington 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
San Diego 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.
