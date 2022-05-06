Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of seven)

Dallas 2, Calgary 0

(Series tied 1-1)

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2

(Series tied 1-1)

Florida 5, Washington 1

(Series tied 1-1)

Colorado 2, Nashville 1 (OT)

(Colorado leads series 2-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of three)

Ontario 3, San Diego 2 (OT)

(Ontario wins series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

National League

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 9, Washington 7

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.