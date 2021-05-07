Thursday's Games
NHL
New Jersey 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 8 Buffalo 4
Toronto 5 Montreal 2
Boston 4 N.Y. Rangers 0
Chicago 2 Carolina 1 (OT)
Vancouver 6 Edmonton 3
---
AHL
Providence 6 Hartford 3
Manitoba 5 Toronto 3
Texas 7 Tucson 2
---
NBA
Chicago 120 Charlotte 99
Dallas 113 Brooklyn 109
Detroit 111 Memphis 97
Indiana 133 Atlanta 126
Washington 131 Toronto 129 (OT)
Golden State 118 Oklahoma City 97
L.A. Clippers 118 L.A. Lakers 94
---
MLB
American League
Houston 7 N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 4 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)
Cleveland 4 Kansas City 0
Boston 12 Detroit 9
Toronto 10 Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 8 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 4 St. Louis 1
Atlanta 3 Washington 2
Miami 3 Arizona 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.
