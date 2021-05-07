Thursday's Games

NHL

New Jersey 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 8 Buffalo 4

Toronto 5 Montreal 2

Boston 4 N.Y. Rangers 0

Chicago 2 Carolina 1 (OT)

Vancouver 6 Edmonton 3

---

AHL

Providence 6 Hartford 3

Manitoba 5 Toronto 3

Texas 7 Tucson 2

---

NBA

Chicago 120 Charlotte 99

Dallas 113 Brooklyn 109

Detroit 111 Memphis 97

Indiana 133 Atlanta 126

Washington 131 Toronto 129 (OT)

Golden State 118 Oklahoma City 97

L.A. Clippers 118 L.A. Lakers 94

---

MLB

American League

Houston 7 N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 4 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

Cleveland 4 Kansas City 0

Boston 12 Detroit 9

Toronto 10 Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 8 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 4 St. Louis 1

Atlanta 3 Washington 2

Miami 3 Arizona 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.