Thursday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Colorado 7 Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 2 Ottawa 0

Winnipeg 4 San Jose 1

Edmonton 5 Boston 3

Montreal 4 Calgary 2

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 0

Pittsburgh 3 Florida 2, SO

Washington 2 Detroit 0

Nashville 4 St. Louis 3, OT

Anaheim 7 Seattle 4

Vegas 3 Minnesota 2

---

NBA

Toronto 115 Philadelphia 109

Indiana 111 Utah 100

L.A. Clippers 112 Miami 109

---

NFL

Miami 22 Baltimore 10

---

AHL

Utica 3 Syracuse 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.