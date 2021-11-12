Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Colorado 7 Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 2 Ottawa 0
Winnipeg 4 San Jose 1
Edmonton 5 Boston 3
Montreal 4 Calgary 2
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 0
Pittsburgh 3 Florida 2, SO
Washington 2 Detroit 0
Nashville 4 St. Louis 3, OT
Anaheim 7 Seattle 4
Vegas 3 Minnesota 2
---
NBA
Toronto 115 Philadelphia 109
Indiana 111 Utah 100
L.A. Clippers 112 Miami 109
---
NFL
Miami 22 Baltimore 10
---
AHL
Utica 3 Syracuse 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2021.
