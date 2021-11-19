Thursday's Schedule

NHL

Calgary 5 Buffalo 0

Toronto 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville at Ottawa, ppd

Florida 4 New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 6 Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 4 Philadelphia 3 (SO)

Minnesota 7 Dallas 2

St. Louis 4 San Jose 1

Columbus 5 Arizona 4 (SO)

Edmonton 2 Winnipeg 1 (SO)

Carolina 2 Anaheim 1

Vegas 5 Detroit 2

---

NBA

Golden State 104 Cleveland 89

Miami 112 Washington 97

Memphis 120 L.A. Clippers 108

Minnesota 115 San Antonio 90

Philadelphia 103 Denver 89

Utah 119 Toronto 103

---

AHL

Manitoba 6 Milwaukee 2

---

NFL

New England 25 Atlanta 0

---

