Thursday's Schedule
NHL
Calgary 5 Buffalo 0
Toronto 2 N.Y. Rangers 1
Nashville at Ottawa, ppd
Florida 4 New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 6 Montreal 0
Tampa Bay 4 Philadelphia 3 (SO)
Minnesota 7 Dallas 2
St. Louis 4 San Jose 1
Columbus 5 Arizona 4 (SO)
Edmonton 2 Winnipeg 1 (SO)
Carolina 2 Anaheim 1
Vegas 5 Detroit 2
---
NBA
Golden State 104 Cleveland 89
Miami 112 Washington 97
Memphis 120 L.A. Clippers 108
Minnesota 115 San Antonio 90
Philadelphia 103 Denver 89
Utah 119 Toronto 103
---
AHL
Manitoba 6 Milwaukee 2
---
NFL
New England 25 Atlanta 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2021.
