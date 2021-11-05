Thursday's Games
NHL
Detroit 1 Boston 5
N.Y. Islanders 6 Montreal 2
Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)
Tampa Bay 1 Toronto 2 (OT)
Vegas 5 Ottawa 1
Washington 4 Florida 5 (OT)
Dallas 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Buffalo 2 Seattle 5
St. Louis 5 San Jose 3
---
NBA
Philadelphia 109 Detroit 98
Boston 95 Miami 78
Utah 116 Atlanta 98
Houston 111 Phoenix 123
Oklahoma City 107 L.A. Lakers 104
---
NFL
N.Y. Jets 30 Indianapolis 45
