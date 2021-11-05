Thursday's Games

NHL

Detroit 1 Boston 5

N.Y. Islanders 6 Montreal 2

Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

Tampa Bay 1 Toronto 2 (OT)

Vegas 5 Ottawa 1

Washington 4 Florida 5 (OT)

Dallas 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Buffalo 2 Seattle 5

St. Louis 5 San Jose 3

---

NBA

Philadelphia 109 Detroit 98

Boston 95 Miami 78

Utah 116 Atlanta 98

Houston 111 Phoenix 123

Oklahoma City 107 L.A. Lakers 104

---

NFL

N.Y. Jets 30 Indianapolis 45

