Thursday's Games
MLB post-season
Los Angeles 2 San Francisco 1
(Los Angeles wins series 3-2)
---
NFL
Tampa Bay 28 Philadelphia 22
---
NHL
Columbus 8 Arizona 2
Dallas 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Buffalo 5 Montreal 1
Carolina 6 N.Y. Islanders 3
Florida 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)
Ottawa 3 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 7 Detroit 6 (OT)
Seattle 4 Nashville 3
Los Angeles 6 Vegas 2
---
NBA Pre-Season
Atlanta 127 Miami 92
Brooklyn 107 Minnesota 100
Denver 113 Oklahoma City 107 (OT)
Sacramento 116 L.A. Lakers 112
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.