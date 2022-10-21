Thursday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

(Best-of-seven series)

American League | Championship Series

Houston 3 New York 2

(Astros lead series 2-0)

---

NHL

Boston 2 Anaheim 1 (SO)

Montreal 6 Arizona 2

Toronto 3 Dallas 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 6 Los Angeles 1

Columbus 5 Nashville 3

San Jose 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Ottawa 5 Washington 2

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

Minnesota 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

Edmonton 6 Carolina 4

Buffalo 6 Calgary 3

Vegas 5 Winnipeg 2

---

NBA

Milwaukee 90 Philadelphia 88

L.A. Clippers 103 L.A. Lakers 97

---

NFL

Arizona 42 New Orleans 34

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Cup Playoffs

Philadelphia 1 Cincinnati 0

L.A. FC 3 L.A. Galaxy 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.