Thursday's Schedule
NFL
Green Bay 24 Arizona 21
---
NHL
Calgary 4 Pittsburgh 0
Carolina 3 Boston 0
Tampa Bay 5 Arizona 1
Colorado 4 St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 2 Vancouver 1
Buffalo 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)
Seattle 4 Minnesota 1
Winnipeg 3 Los Angeles 2
Montreal 4 San Jose 0
---
AHL
Texas 4 Rockford 1
---
NBA
Washington 122 Atlanta 111
Philadelphia 110 Detroit 102
Utah 122 Houston 91
New York 104 Chicago 103
Dallas 104 San Antonio 99
Memphis 104 Golden State 101 (OT)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.