Thursday's Scoreboard
NFL
Indianapolis 12 Denver 9 (OT)
---
NHL Pre-Season
Ottawa 4 Montreal 3
Florida 3 Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 2
Columbus 7 St. Louis 0
Minnesota 4 Chicago 1
Vegas 6 Los Angeles 4
---
NBA Pre-season
Atlanta 123 Milwaukee 113
Miami 109 Brooklyn 80
Oklahoma City 131 Adelaide 98
Orlando 102 San Antonio 99
Minnesota 114 L.A. Lakers 99
Portland 138 Maccabi Ra’anana 85
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.