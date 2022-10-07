Thursday's Scoreboard

NFL

Indianapolis 12 Denver 9 (OT)

---

NHL Pre-Season

Ottawa 4 Montreal 3

Florida 3 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 2

Columbus 7 St. Louis 0

Minnesota 4 Chicago 1

Vegas 6 Los Angeles 4

---

NBA Pre-season

Atlanta 123 Milwaukee 113

Miami 109 Brooklyn 80

Oklahoma City 131 Adelaide 98

Orlando 102 San Antonio 99

Minnesota 114 L.A. Lakers 99

Portland 138 Maccabi Ra’anana 85

