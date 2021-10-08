Thursday's Games
MLB Playoffs
American League Division Series
Houston 6 Chicago 1
(Houston leads best-of-five series 1-0)
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 0
(Tampa Bay leads best-of-five series 1-0)
---
NFL
L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17
---
NHL Pre-Season
Tampa Bay 6 Florida 2
Ottawa 5 Montreal 4 (SO)
Detroit 4 Pittsburgh 2
Dallas 3 Colorado 1
Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2
Arizona 3 Vegas 1
---
NBA Pre-Season
Philadelphia 125 Toronto 113
Memphis 128 Charlotte 98
Miami 113 Houston 106
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.
