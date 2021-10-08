Thursday's Games

MLB Playoffs

American League Division Series

Houston 6 Chicago 1

(Houston leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 0

(Tampa Bay leads best-of-five series 1-0)

---

NFL

L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

---

NHL Pre-Season

Tampa Bay 6 Florida 2

Ottawa 5 Montreal 4 (SO)

Detroit 4 Pittsburgh 2

Dallas 3 Colorado 1

Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2

Arizona 3 Vegas 1

---

NBA Pre-Season

Philadelphia 125 Toronto 113

Memphis 128 Charlotte 98

Miami 113 Houston 106

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.