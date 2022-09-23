Thursday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Texas 5 L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 4 Minnesota 1
Seattle 9 Oakland 5
Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 5
Baltimore 2 Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 4 (10 innings)
Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2
National League
San Francisco 3 Colorado 0
St. Louis 5 San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 0
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2
---
NFL
Cleveland 29 Pittsburgh 17
---
