Thursday's Games

MLB

American League

Minnesota 7 Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 2 (1st game)

Seattle 6 Oakland 5

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3 (2nd game)

Baltimore 3 Texas 0

L.A. Angels 3 Houston 2

National League

St. Louis 8 Milwaukee 5

Arizona 6 Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 5 (10 innings)

San Diego 7 San Francisco 6 (10 innings)

Washington 3 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 12 Pittsburgh 6

---

NFL

Carolina 24 Houston 9

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.