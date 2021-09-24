Thursday's Games
MLB
American League
Minnesota 7 Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 2 (1st game)
Seattle 6 Oakland 5
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3 (2nd game)
Baltimore 3 Texas 0
L.A. Angels 3 Houston 2
National League
St. Louis 8 Milwaukee 5
Arizona 6 Atlanta 4
L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 5 (10 innings)
San Diego 7 San Francisco 6 (10 innings)
Washington 3 Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 12 Pittsburgh 6
---
NFL
Carolina 24 Houston 9
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.