Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL pre-season

Carolina 5 Florida 2

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd

New Jersey 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 4 Montreal 3

St. Louis 4 Columbus 2

Minnesota 5 Dallas 2

Nashville 2 Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3

Detroit 10 Kansas City 3

Boston 5 Baltimore 3

Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 2

Seattle 10 Texas 9 (11 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Philadelphia 0

Miami 4 Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2

San Francisco 6 Colorado 4

NFL

Cincinnati 27 Miami 15

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.