Tuesday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 3 New Jersey 0

Washington 6 Philadelphia 1

Boston 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)

Calgary 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Nashville 7 Tampa Bay 2

Florida 3 Dallas 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Hartford 5 Bridgeport 4

Utica 5 Syracuse 1

Iowa 4 Rockford 1

Texas 7 San Jose 2

Bakersfield 6 Colorado 2

San Diego 7 Ontario 4

---

NBA

Brooklyn 127 Minnesota 97

Atlanta 108 Toronto 103

L.A. Clippers 126 Indiana 115

L.A. Lakers 101 Charlotte 93

Utah 106 Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix 106 Miami 86

Boston 116 Portland 115

---

MLB

American League

Boston 4 Minnesota 2

Seattle 4 Baltimore 3 (8 innings 1st game)

Baltimore 7 Seattle 6 (7 innings 2nd game)

Texas 8 Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7 N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 3 L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox 0 (10 innings)

Detroit 8 Houston 2

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 3 (8 innings 1st game)

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 0 (7 innings 2nd game)

Pittsburgh 8 San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 3 Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 14 Washington 3

Miami 14 Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7 Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 0

Interleague

Oakland 7 Arizona 5

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.