Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Nashville 3 Calgary 2 (shootout)

Ottawa 4 Vancouver 3 (shootout)

N.Y. Rangers 3 Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5 Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 2 Montreal 0

Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 3

Florida 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (overtime)

Boston 3 St. Louis 2 (overtime)

Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1

San Jose 3 Columbus 2

---

AHL

Cleveland 4 Utica 3 (overtime)

Providence 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (overtime)

Rochester 3 Springfield 2 (shootout)

WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 0

Iowa 5 Grand Rapids 2

Rockford 4 Chicago 3

Henderson 3 San Diego 2 (shootout)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Miami 115 Atlanta 105

(Miami leads series 2-0)

Memphis 124 Minnesota 96

(Series tied 1-1)

New Orleans 125 Phoenix 114

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 2 Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4 Detroit 2

Kansas City 4 Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7 Houston 2

Seattle 6 Texas 2

Oakland 2 Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

National League

Washington 6 Arizona 1, 1st game

Washington 1 Arizona 0, 2nd game

St. Louis 5 Miami 1

Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5 San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3 San Francisco 1, 2nd game

Colorado 6 Philadelphia 5

San Diego 6 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 6 Chicago Cubs 5

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.