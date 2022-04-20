Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Nashville 3 Calgary 2 (shootout)
Ottawa 4 Vancouver 3 (shootout)
N.Y. Rangers 3 Winnipeg 0
Toronto 5 Philadelphia 2
Minnesota 2 Montreal 0
Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 3
Florida 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (overtime)
Boston 3 St. Louis 2 (overtime)
Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1
San Jose 3 Columbus 2
---
AHL
Cleveland 4 Utica 3 (overtime)
Providence 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (overtime)
Rochester 3 Springfield 2 (shootout)
WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 0
Iowa 5 Grand Rapids 2
Rockford 4 Chicago 3
Henderson 3 San Diego 2 (shootout)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Miami 115 Atlanta 105
(Miami leads series 2-0)
Memphis 124 Minnesota 96
(Series tied 1-1)
New Orleans 125 Phoenix 114
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Boston 2 Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 4 Detroit 2
Kansas City 4 Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 7 Houston 2
Seattle 6 Texas 2
Oakland 2 Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
National League
Washington 6 Arizona 1, 1st game
Washington 1 Arizona 0, 2nd game
St. Louis 5 Miami 1
Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5 San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3 San Francisco 1, 2nd game
Colorado 6 Philadelphia 5
San Diego 6 Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
Tampa Bay 6 Chicago Cubs 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.
