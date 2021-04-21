Tuesday's Games
NHL
Boston 2 Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 6 N.Y. Rangers 1
Florida 5 Columbus 1
Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 7 New Jersey 6
Dallas 5 Detroit 2
Vancouver 6 Toronto 3
Los Angeles 4 Anaheim 1
---
AHL
Bridgeport 4 Providence 1
Grand Rapids 5 Cleveland 3
Bakersfield 4 Henderson 1
San Diego 5 San Jose 1
---
NBA
New York 109 Charlotte 97
Atlanta 112 Orlando 96
Brooklyn 134 New Orleans 129
Minnesota 134 Sacramento 120
L.A. Clippers 113 Portland 112
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 7 Minnesota 0 (1st game)
Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 5
Boston 4 Toronto 2
Oakland 1 Minnesota 0 (2nd game)
Tampa Bay 14 Kansas City 7
L.A. Angels 6 Texas 2
National League
Washington 3 St. Louis 2
San Francisco 10 Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 6 San Diego 0
Arizona at Cincinnati -- suspended
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 1 Seattle 0
Baltimore 7 Miami 5
N.Y. Yankees 3 Atlanta 1
Colorado 6 Houston 2
Pittsburgh at Detroit -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.
