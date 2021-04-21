Tuesday's Games

NHL

Boston 2 Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 6 N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 5 Columbus 1

Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 7 New Jersey 6

Dallas 5 Detroit 2

Vancouver 6 Toronto 3

Los Angeles 4 Anaheim 1

---

AHL

Bridgeport 4 Providence 1

Grand Rapids 5 Cleveland 3

Bakersfield 4 Henderson 1

San Diego 5 San Jose 1

---

NBA

New York 109 Charlotte 97

Atlanta 112 Orlando 96

Brooklyn 134 New Orleans 129

Minnesota 134 Sacramento 120

L.A. Clippers 113 Portland 112

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 7 Minnesota 0 (1st game)

Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 5

Boston 4 Toronto 2

Oakland 1 Minnesota 0 (2nd game)

Tampa Bay 14 Kansas City 7

L.A. Angels 6 Texas 2

National League

Washington 3 St. Louis 2

San Francisco 10 Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 6 San Diego 0

Arizona at Cincinnati -- suspended

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 1 Seattle 0

Baltimore 7 Miami 5

N.Y. Yankees 3 Atlanta 1

Colorado 6 Houston 2

Pittsburgh at Detroit -- postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.