Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1
Toronto 3, Detroit 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 1
Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 4, Florida 2
Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Ottawa 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Arizona 5, Minnesota 3
Calgary 5, Nashville 4, OT
Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO
Colorado 5, St. Louis 3
Vancouver 5, Seattle 2
Anaheim 5, San Jose 2
---
AHL
Springfield 5 Lehigh Valley 0
Stockton 4 San Diego 1
Abbotsford 4 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA Playoffs
Miami 97, Atlanta 94
(Miami wins series 4-1)
Memphis 111, Minnesota 109
(Memphis leads series 3-2)
Phoenix 112, New Orleans 97
(Phoenix leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
National League
Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8
Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3
Miami 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
San Francisco 8, Oakland 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2022.
