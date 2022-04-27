Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 1

Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Florida 2

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Ottawa 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Arizona 5, Minnesota 3

Calgary 5, Nashville 4, OT

Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO

Colorado 5, St. Louis 3

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 5, San Jose 2

---

AHL

Springfield 5 Lehigh Valley 0

Stockton 4 San Diego 1

Abbotsford 4 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA Playoffs

Miami 97, Atlanta 94

(Miami wins series 4-1)

Memphis 111, Minnesota 109

(Memphis leads series 3-2)

Phoenix 112, New Orleans 97

(Phoenix leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

National League

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

---

