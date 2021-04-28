Tuesday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 3 Buffalo 1
Boston 3 Pittsburgh 1
Washington 1 N.Y. Islanders 0
Columbus 1 Detroit 0 (SO)
New Jersey 6 Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 7 Chicago 4
Florida 7 Nashville 4
Carolina 5 Dallas 1
---
AHL
Hartford 3 Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 3 Stockton 1
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
Portland 133 Indiana 112
Milwaukee 114 Charlotte 104
Oklahoma City 119 Boston 115
Brooklyn 116 Toronto 103
Minnesota 114 Houston 107
Dallas 133 Golden State 103
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 7 Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 5 Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3
Houston 2 Seattle 0
Texas 6 L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 2
National League
Atlanta 5 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5 Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5 Miami 4
Arizona 5 San Diego 1
Colorado 7 San Francisco 5 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 6 L.A. Dodgers 5
Interleague
Pittsburgh 2 Kansas City 1
Boston 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 9 Washington 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.
