Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Florida 7 Toronto 6 (OT)

Ottawa 6 Montreal 3

Edmonton 2 San Jose 1 (OT)

Buffalo 4 Carolina 2

Colorado 6 Pittsburgh 4

Columbus 4 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 New Jersey 1

Detroit 5 Boston 3

Nashville 6 Minnesota 2

Dallas 3 N.Y. Islanders 2

---

AHL

Hershey 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)

Iowa 6 Tucson 1

Rockford 1 Henderson 0

---

NBA

Toronto 118 Atlanta 108

Orlando 120 Cleveland 115

Philadelphia 131 Indiana 122

Miami 144 Charlotte 115

Brooklyn 118 Houston 105

Milwaukee 127 Chicago 106

Oklahoma City 98 Portland 94

Washington 132 Minnesota 114

Utah 121 Memphis 115

San Antonio 116 Denver 97

New Orleans 123 Sacramento 109

Phoenix 121 L.A. Lakers 110

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 2 Baltimore 1

St. Louis 7 Miami 0

Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 14 N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 1 Tampa Bay 0

Boston 10 Minnesota 6

Detroit 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Cincinnati 12 Seattle 9

Texas 11 Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 9 San Diego 2

Arizona 3 Cleveland (ss) 1

Oakland 7 San Francisco 7

Colorado 10 Cleveland (ss) 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 L.A. Angels 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.