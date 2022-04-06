Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Florida 7 Toronto 6 (OT)
Ottawa 6 Montreal 3
Edmonton 2 San Jose 1 (OT)
Buffalo 4 Carolina 2
Colorado 6 Pittsburgh 4
Columbus 4 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Rangers 3 New Jersey 1
Detroit 5 Boston 3
Nashville 6 Minnesota 2
Dallas 3 N.Y. Islanders 2
---
AHL
Hershey 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)
Iowa 6 Tucson 1
Rockford 1 Henderson 0
---
NBA
Toronto 118 Atlanta 108
Orlando 120 Cleveland 115
Philadelphia 131 Indiana 122
Miami 144 Charlotte 115
Brooklyn 118 Houston 105
Milwaukee 127 Chicago 106
Oklahoma City 98 Portland 94
Washington 132 Minnesota 114
Utah 121 Memphis 115
San Antonio 116 Denver 97
New Orleans 123 Sacramento 109
Phoenix 121 L.A. Lakers 110
---
MLB
Spring Training
Toronto 2 Baltimore 1
St. Louis 7 Miami 0
Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 1
Washington 14 N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 1 Tampa Bay 0
Boston 10 Minnesota 6
Detroit 5 N.Y. Yankees 3
Cincinnati 12 Seattle 9
Texas 11 Chicago Cubs 5
Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 9 San Diego 2
Arizona 3 Cleveland (ss) 1
Oakland 7 San Francisco 7
Colorado 10 Cleveland (ss) 3
L.A. Dodgers 5 L.A. Angels 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.