Tuesday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 5 New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 1 Washington 0

Columbus 4 Tampa Bay 2

Carolina 5 Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 8 Pittsburgh 4

Boston 4 Philadelphia 2

Nashville 3 Detroit 2 (SO)

Chicago 4 Dallas 2

Anaheim 5 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Stockton 3 Laval 1

Henderson 2 San Jose 1

Colorado 5 Texas 4

---

NBA

Chicago 113 Indiana 97

Atlanta 123 New Orleans 107

Philadelphia 106 Boston 96

L.A. Lakers 110 Toronto 101

Memphis 124 Miami 112

Denver 134 Detroit 119

L.A. Clippers 133 Portland 116

Golden State 122 Milwaukee 121

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 4 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

Houston 4 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 2

Texas 7 Toronto 4

Boston 6 Tampa Bay 5 (12 innings)

National League

Washington 6 Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 14 Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4 Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 0

San Diego 3 San Francisco 1

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 5 Oakland 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.