Tuesday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 5 New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 1 Washington 0
Columbus 4 Tampa Bay 2
Carolina 5 Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 8 Pittsburgh 4
Boston 4 Philadelphia 2
Nashville 3 Detroit 2 (SO)
Chicago 4 Dallas 2
Anaheim 5 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Stockton 3 Laval 1
Henderson 2 San Jose 1
Colorado 5 Texas 4
---
NBA
Chicago 113 Indiana 97
Atlanta 123 New Orleans 107
Philadelphia 106 Boston 96
L.A. Lakers 110 Toronto 101
Memphis 124 Miami 112
Denver 134 Detroit 119
L.A. Clippers 133 Portland 116
Golden State 122 Milwaukee 121
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 4 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)
Houston 4 L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 2
Texas 7 Toronto 4
Boston 6 Tampa Bay 5 (12 innings)
National League
Washington 6 Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 14 Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 4 Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 0
San Diego 3 San Francisco 1
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 5 Oakland 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.
