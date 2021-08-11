Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels 6 Toronto 3 (1st game)
Toronto 4 L.A. Angels 0 (2nd game)
Detroit 9 Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 4
Oakland 4 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)
Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 8 N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 5 Seattle 4 (10 innings)
National League
Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 2 (1st game)
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 3 Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3 (2nd game)
San Francisco 8 Arizona 7
San Diego 6 Miami 5
Washington at N.Y. Mets (suspended)
Interleague
Houston 5 Colorado 0
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10. 2021.
