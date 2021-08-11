Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 6 Toronto 3 (1st game)

Toronto 4 L.A. Angels 0 (2nd game)

Detroit 9 Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8 Boston 4

Oakland 4 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)

Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8 N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 5 Seattle 4 (10 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 2 (1st game)

St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 3 Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3 (2nd game)

San Francisco 8 Arizona 7

San Diego 6 Miami 5

Washington at N.Y. Mets (suspended)

Interleague

Houston 5 Colorado 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10. 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.