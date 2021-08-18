Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 3 (1st game)
N.Y. Yankees 2 Boston 0 (2nd game)
Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 0
L.A. Angels 8 Detroit 2
Seattle 3 Texas 1
Cleveland 3 Minnesota 1
Kansas City 3 Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 9 Oakland 0
National League
Atlanta 2 Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 2 Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 0
Colorado 7 San Diego 3
Arizona 3 Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2
L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 3
Interleague
Washington 12 Toronto 6
MLS
Colorado 2 LA Galaxy 1
Minnesota 1 San Jose 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.
