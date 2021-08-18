Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 3 (1st game)

N.Y. Yankees 2 Boston 0 (2nd game)

Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 0

L.A. Angels 8 Detroit 2

Seattle 3 Texas 1

Cleveland 3 Minnesota 1

Kansas City 3 Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9 Oakland 0

National League

Atlanta 2 Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 2 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 0

Colorado 7 San Diego 3

Arizona 3 Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 3

Interleague

Washington 12 Toronto 6

MLS

Colorado 2 LA Galaxy 1

Minnesota 1 San Jose 1

---

