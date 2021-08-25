Tuesday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

United States 6 Russia 0

Canada 5 Switzerland 0

Japan 4 Hungary 1

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 2

Seattle 5 Oakland 1

Texas 7 Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 14 Baltimore 8

Boston 11 Minnesota 9

Houston 4 Kansas City 0

National League

Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 2

San Francisco 8 N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5 Miami 1

Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2

Colorado at Chicago Cubs -- postponed

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 5 Atlanta 4

Tampa Bay 3 Philadelphia 1

Detroit 4 St. Louis 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.