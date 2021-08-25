Tuesday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
United States 6 Russia 0
Canada 5 Switzerland 0
Japan 4 Hungary 1
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 2
Seattle 5 Oakland 1
Texas 7 Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 14 Baltimore 8
Boston 11 Minnesota 9
Houston 4 Kansas City 0
National League
Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 2
San Francisco 8 N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 5 Miami 1
Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2
Colorado at Chicago Cubs -- postponed
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 5 Atlanta 4
Tampa Bay 3 Philadelphia 1
Detroit 4 St. Louis 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2021.
