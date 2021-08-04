Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 13 Baltimore 1
Seattle 4 Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4 Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 11 Texas 3
National League
Philadelphia 5 Washington 4
Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 6 St. Louis 1
Colorado 13 Chicago Cubs 6
Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)
Arizona 3 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Minnesota 7 Cincinnati 5
San Diego 8 Oakland 1
Houston 3 L.A. Dodgers 0
