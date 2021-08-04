Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13 Baltimore 1

Seattle 4 Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4 Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 11 Texas 3

National League

Philadelphia 5 Washington 4

Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 6 St. Louis 1

Colorado 13 Chicago Cubs 6

Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)

Arizona 3 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Minnesota 7 Cincinnati 5

San Diego 8 Oakland 1

Houston 3 L.A. Dodgers 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2021.

