Tuesday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
Fifth-Place Game
Russia 2 Japan 0
Third-Place Game
Finland 3 Switzerland 1
Final
Canada 3 United States 2 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 4 Toronto 2
Oakland 9 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 5
Cleveland 7 Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 6 N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 4 Houston 0
National League
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 5 (1st game)
N.Y. Mets 3 Miami 1 (2nd game)
Philadelphia 12 Washington 6
San Diego 3 Arizona 0
Milwaukee 6 San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 Atlanta 2
St. Louis at Cincinnati -- postponed
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 4 Pittsburgh 2
Texas 4 Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 3 Minnesota 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.