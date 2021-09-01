Tuesday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

Fifth-Place Game

Russia 2 Japan 0

Third-Place Game

Finland 3 Switzerland 1

Final

Canada 3 United States 2 (OT)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 4 Toronto 2

Oakland 9 Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8 Boston 5

Cleveland 7 Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 6 N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4 Houston 0

National League

N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 5 (1st game)

N.Y. Mets 3 Miami 1 (2nd game)

Philadelphia 12 Washington 6

San Diego 3 Arizona 0

Milwaukee 6 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3 Atlanta 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati -- postponed

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 4 Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4 Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3 Minnesota 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.

