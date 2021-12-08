Tuesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 5 Columbus 4

N.Y. Islanders 5 Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 2

Carolina 4 Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 4 Edmonton 1

San Jose 5 Calgary 3

Nashville 5 Detroit 2

Anaheim 2 Buffalo 0

St. Louis 4 Florida 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 6 Chicago 2

---

NBA

Brooklyn 102 Dallas 99

New York 121 San Antonio 109

L.A. Lakers 117 Boston 102

---

AHL

Ontario at Bakersfield, ppd.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.