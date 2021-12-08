Tuesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 5 Columbus 4
N.Y. Islanders 5 Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 2
Carolina 4 Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 4 Edmonton 1
San Jose 5 Calgary 3
Nashville 5 Detroit 2
Anaheim 2 Buffalo 0
St. Louis 4 Florida 3 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 6 Chicago 2
---
NBA
Brooklyn 102 Dallas 99
New York 121 San Antonio 109
L.A. Lakers 117 Boston 102
---
AHL
Ontario at Bakersfield, ppd.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.
