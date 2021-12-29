Tuesday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

Canada 11 Austria 2

Switzerland 1 United States 0 (forfeit)

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 4 (overtime)

San Jose 8 Arizona 7 (shootout)

Vegas 6 Los Angeles 3

Columbus at Chicago, ppd

---

AHL

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 1

Providence at Toronto, ppd

Syracuse at Belleville, ppd

---

NBA

Philadelphia 114 Toronto 109

Milwaukee 127 Orlando 110

Miami 119 Washington 112

New Orleans 108 Cleveland 104

New York 96 Minnesota 88

L.A. Lakers 132 Houston 123

Denver 89 Golden State 86

Sacramento 117 Oklahoma City 111

---

