Tuesday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
Canada 11 Austria 2
Switzerland 1 United States 0 (forfeit)
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 4 (overtime)
San Jose 8 Arizona 7 (shootout)
Vegas 6 Los Angeles 3
Columbus at Chicago, ppd
---
AHL
Springfield 5 Bridgeport 1
Providence at Toronto, ppd
Syracuse at Belleville, ppd
---
NBA
Philadelphia 114 Toronto 109
Milwaukee 127 Orlando 110
Miami 119 Washington 112
New Orleans 108 Cleveland 104
New York 96 Minnesota 88
L.A. Lakers 132 Houston 123
Denver 89 Golden State 86
Sacramento 117 Oklahoma City 111
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.
