Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 7, New Jersey 1

Calgary 4, Stars 3

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Senators 1

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3

Boston 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2

Arizona 3, Colorado 2

Las Vegas 5, Buffalo 2

---

NBA

Toronto 110, Miami 106

Minnesota 130, Denver 115

New Orleans 111, at Detroit 101.

Milwaukee 112, Washington 98

Chicago 126, Orlando 115

Golden State 124, San Antonio 120

Phoenix 121, Brooklyn 111

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.