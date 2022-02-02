Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 7, New Jersey 1
Calgary 4, Stars 3
Nashville 4, Vancouver 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Senators 1
Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3
Boston 3, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2
Arizona 3, Colorado 2
Las Vegas 5, Buffalo 2
---
NBA
Toronto 110, Miami 106
Minnesota 130, Denver 115
New Orleans 111, at Detroit 101.
Milwaukee 112, Washington 98
Chicago 126, Orlando 115
Golden State 124, San Antonio 120
Phoenix 121, Brooklyn 111
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.