Tuesday's Games

NHL

St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2

Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 2

Calgary 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Boston 1

Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 6, New Jersey 3

Washington 4, Nashville 1

Dallas 4, Colorado 1

---

AHL

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2

Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 4

Grand Rapids 2, Texas 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 2 SO

Henderson 3, Colorado 2

---

NBA

Boston 135, Philadelphia 87

Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116

Dallas 107, Miami 99

Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120

Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119

Memphis 121, New Orleans 109

Phoenix 103, L.A. Clippers 96

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you