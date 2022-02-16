Tuesday's Games
NHL
St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2
Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 2
Calgary 6, Columbus 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, Boston 1
Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 6, New Jersey 3
Washington 4, Nashville 1
Dallas 4, Colorado 1
---
AHL
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3
Rochester 3, Bridgeport 2
Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 4
Grand Rapids 2, Texas 1
Rockford 3, Iowa 2 SO
Henderson 3, Colorado 2
---
NBA
Boston 135, Philadelphia 87
Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116
Dallas 107, Miami 99
Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120
Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119
Memphis 121, New Orleans 109
Phoenix 103, L.A. Clippers 96
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.
