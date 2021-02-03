Tuesday's Games
NHL
Edmonton 4 Ottawa 2
Montreal 5 Vancouver 3
Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2
Dallas 6 Columbus 3
St. Louis 4 Arizona 3
Carolina 4 Chicago 3 (SO)
Colorado 2 Minnesota 1
Anaheim 3 Los Angeles 1
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders -- postponed
New Jersey at Pittsburgh -- postponed
---
NBA
Toronto 123 Orlando 108
Brooklyn 124 L.A. Clippers 120
Portland 132 Washington 121
Indiana 134 Memphis 116
Utah 117 Detroit 105
Boston 111 Golden State 107
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.
