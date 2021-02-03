Tuesday's Games

NHL

Edmonton 4 Ottawa 2

Montreal 5 Vancouver 3

Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2

Dallas 6 Columbus 3

St. Louis 4 Arizona 3

Carolina 4 Chicago 3 (SO)

Colorado 2 Minnesota 1

Anaheim 3 Los Angeles 1

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders -- postponed

New Jersey at Pittsburgh -- postponed

---

NBA

Toronto 123 Orlando 108

Brooklyn 124 L.A. Clippers 120

Portland 132 Washington 121

Indiana 134 Memphis 116

Utah 117 Detroit 105

Boston 111 Golden State 107

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

