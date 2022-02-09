Tuesday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 4, Caroline 3
Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0
Vegas 4, Edmonton 0
Vancouver 5, Arizona 1
New Jersey 7, Montreal 1
Columbus 5, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2
---
AHL
Chicago 3, Cleveland 2
Belleville 5, Lehigh Valley 0
Manitoba 3, Texas 2
---
NBA
Phoenix 124, Philadelphia 109
Boston 126, Brooklyn 91
Atlanta 133, Indiana 112
New Orleans 110, Houston 97
Memphis 135, L.A. Clippers 109
Dallas 116, Detroit 86
Denver 132, New York 115
Milwaukee 131, L.A. Lakers 116
Minnesota 134, Sacramento 114
Orlando 113, Portland 95
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.