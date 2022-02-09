Tuesday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 4, Caroline 3

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Vegas 4, Edmonton 0

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

New Jersey 7, Montreal 1

Columbus 5, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

---

AHL

Chicago 3, Cleveland 2

Belleville 5, Lehigh Valley 0

Manitoba 3, Texas 2

---

NBA

Phoenix 124, Philadelphia 109

Boston 126, Brooklyn 91

Atlanta 133, Indiana 112

New Orleans 110, Houston 97

Memphis 135, L.A. Clippers 109

Dallas 116, Detroit 86

Denver 132, New York 115

Milwaukee 131, L.A. Lakers 116

Minnesota 134, Sacramento 114

Orlando 113, Portland 95

---

