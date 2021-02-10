Tuesday's Games

NHL

Florida 2 Detroit 1

Edmonton 3 Ottawa 2

Chicago 2 Dallas 1 (OT)

Tampa Bay 6 Nashville 1

Calgary 3 Winnipeg 2

Vegas 5 Anaheim 4

San Jose 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)

Philadelphia at Washington -- postponed

St. Louis at Minnesota -- postponed

Arizona at Colorado -- postponed

---

NBA

Detroit 122 Brooklyn 111

New Orleans 130 Houston 101

Miami 98 New York 96

Golden State 114 San Antonio 91

Portland 106 Orlando 97

Philadelphia 119 Sacramento 111

Utah 122 Boston 108

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you