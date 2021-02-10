Tuesday's Games
NHL
Florida 2 Detroit 1
Edmonton 3 Ottawa 2
Chicago 2 Dallas 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay 6 Nashville 1
Calgary 3 Winnipeg 2
Vegas 5 Anaheim 4
San Jose 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)
Philadelphia at Washington -- postponed
St. Louis at Minnesota -- postponed
Arizona at Colorado -- postponed
---
NBA
Detroit 122 Brooklyn 111
New Orleans 130 Houston 101
Miami 98 New York 96
Golden State 114 San Antonio 91
Portland 106 Orlando 97
Philadelphia 119 Sacramento 111
Utah 122 Boston 108
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.