Tuesday's Games

NHL

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 0

New Jersey 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 3 Vegas 2

Los Angeles 4 Minnesota 0

Nashville at Dallas -- postponed

---

AHL

Toronto 6 Manitoba 2

Belleville 4 Laval 1

Chicago 3 Rockford 2

San Jose at Texas -- postponed

---

NBA

Toronto 124 Milwaukee 113

Boston 112 Denver 99

Portland 115 Oklahoma City 104

New Orleans 144 Memphis 113

L.A. Lakers 112 Minnesota 104

Brooklyn 128 Phoenix 124

San Antonio at Detroit -- postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

