Tuesday's Games
NHL
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 0
New Jersey 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 3 Vegas 2
Los Angeles 4 Minnesota 0
Nashville at Dallas -- postponed
---
AHL
Toronto 6 Manitoba 2
Belleville 4 Laval 1
Chicago 3 Rockford 2
San Jose at Texas -- postponed
---
NBA
Toronto 124 Milwaukee 113
Boston 112 Denver 99
Portland 115 Oklahoma City 104
New Orleans 144 Memphis 113
L.A. Lakers 112 Minnesota 104
Brooklyn 128 Phoenix 124
San Antonio at Detroit -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.
