Tuesday's Games
NHL
Chicago 4 Columbus 2
Tampa Bay 6 Buffalo 1
Florida 5 Vancouver 2
Nashville 5 Colorado 4 (OT)
Pittsburgh 4 Anaheim 1
Toronto 4 Vegas 3 (SO)
San Jose 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd
Carolina at Philadelphia, ppd
---
NBA
Washington 122 Oklahoma City 118
Phoenix 99 Toronto 95
Chicago 133 Detroit 87
Memphis 116 Golden State 108
New Orleans 128 Minnesota 125
L.A. Clippers 87 Denver 85
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.