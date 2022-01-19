Tuesday's Scores

NHL

Buffalo 3 Ottawa 1

Washington 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)

Carolina 7 Boston 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3 (SO)

Vancouver 3 Nashville 1

Montreal 5 Dallas 3

Calgary 5 Florida 1

Tampa Bay 6 Los Angeles 4

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 5 Cleveland 3

Springfield 4 Charlotte 2

San Diego 4 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Minnesota 112 New York 110

Golden State 102 Detroit 86

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.