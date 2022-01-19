Tuesday's Scores
NHL
Buffalo 3 Ottawa 1
Washington 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)
Carolina 7 Boston 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3 (SO)
Vancouver 3 Nashville 1
Montreal 5 Dallas 3
Calgary 5 Florida 1
Tampa Bay 6 Los Angeles 4
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd
Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 5 Cleveland 3
Springfield 4 Charlotte 2
San Diego 4 San Jose 2
---
NBA
Minnesota 112 New York 110
Golden State 102 Detroit 86
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.