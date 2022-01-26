Tuesday's Scores
NHL
Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 3
Ottawa 5 Buffalo 0
Dallas 5 New Jersey 1
Carolina 4 Vegas 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3
Florida 5 Winnipeg 3
Nashville 4 Seattle 2
Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Hershey 6 WB/Scranton 2
Utica 4 Providence 0
---
NBA
Philadelphia 117 New Orleans 107
Toronto 125 Charlotte 113
Denver 110 Detroit 105
Boston 128 Sacramento 75
L.A. Clippers 116 Washington 115
L.A. Lakers 106 Brooklyn 96
San Antonio 134 Houston 104
Golden State 130 Dallas 92
Minnesota 109 Portland 107
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.