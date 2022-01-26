Tuesday's Scores

NHL

Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 3

Ottawa 5 Buffalo 0

Dallas 5 New Jersey 1

Carolina 4 Vegas 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3

Florida 5 Winnipeg 3

Nashville 4 Seattle 2

Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Hershey 6 WB/Scranton 2

Utica 4 Providence 0

---

NBA

Philadelphia 117 New Orleans 107

Toronto 125 Charlotte 113

Denver 110 Detroit 105

Boston 128 Sacramento 75

L.A. Clippers 116 Washington 115

L.A. Lakers 106 Brooklyn 96

San Antonio 134 Houston 104

Golden State 130 Dallas 92

Minnesota 109 Portland 107

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.