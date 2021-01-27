Tuesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 4 Calgary 3

Winnipeg 6 Edmonton 4

Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 5 New Jersey 3

Washington 3 N.Y. Islanders 2

Florida 4 Columbus 3 (SO)

Boston 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 2 Minnesota 1

Nashville 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Dallas 2 Detroit 1 (OT)

Anaheim 1 Arizona 0

Colorado 7 San Jose 3

St. Louis 5 Vegas 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Atlanta 108 L.A. Clippers 99

Houston 107 Washington 88

Utah 108 New York 94

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

