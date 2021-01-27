Tuesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 4 Calgary 3
Winnipeg 6 Edmonton 4
Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Philadelphia 5 New Jersey 3
Washington 3 N.Y. Islanders 2
Florida 4 Columbus 3 (SO)
Boston 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Los Angeles 2 Minnesota 1
Nashville 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Dallas 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Anaheim 1 Arizona 0
Colorado 7 San Jose 3
St. Louis 5 Vegas 4 (OT)
---
NBA
Atlanta 108 L.A. Clippers 99
Houston 107 Washington 88
Utah 108 New York 94
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.
