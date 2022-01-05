Tuesday's Scores

NHL

Winnipeg 3, Arizona 1

Florida 6, Calgary 2

Tampa Bay 7, Columbus 2

Boston 5, New Jersey 3

Detroit 6, San Jose 2

Colorado 4, Chicago 3 (OT)

Anaheim 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 3, Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd

Washington at Montreal, ppd

---

AHL

Iowa 3, Manitoba 2 (SO)

Tuscon 2, Stockton 1

---

NBA

Toronto 129, San Antonio 104

Memphis 110, Cleveland 106

New York 104, Indiana 94

Phoenix 123, New Orleans 110

L.A. Lakers 122, Sacramento 114

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.