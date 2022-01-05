Tuesday's Scores
NHL
Winnipeg 3, Arizona 1
Florida 6, Calgary 2
Tampa Bay 7, Columbus 2
Boston 5, New Jersey 3
Detroit 6, San Jose 2
Colorado 4, Chicago 3 (OT)
Anaheim 4, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 3, Vegas 2
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd
Washington at Montreal, ppd
---
AHL
Iowa 3, Manitoba 2 (SO)
Tuscon 2, Stockton 1
---
NBA
Toronto 129, San Antonio 104
Memphis 110, Cleveland 106
New York 104, Indiana 94
Phoenix 123, New Orleans 110
L.A. Lakers 122, Sacramento 114
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.
