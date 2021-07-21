Tuesday's Games
NBA Finals
Milwaukee 105 Phoenix 98
(Milwaukee wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 0
Detroit 4 Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9 Baltimore 3
Houston 9 Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 9 Minnesota 5
Boston at Toronto -- postponed
National League
Washington 6 Miami 3
Atlanta 2 San Diego 1
Cincinnati 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 6
Arizona 11 Pittsburgh 6
L.A. Dodgers 8 San Francisco 6
Interleague
Seattle 6 Colorado 4
N.Y. Yankees 6 Philadelphia 4
Kansas City 5 Milwaukee 2
---
MLS
Houston 0 Vancouver 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.