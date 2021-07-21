Tuesday's Games

NBA Finals

Milwaukee 105 Phoenix 98

(Milwaukee wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 4 Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9 Baltimore 3

Houston 9 Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 9 Minnesota 5

Boston at Toronto -- postponed

National League

Washington 6 Miami 3

Atlanta 2 San Diego 1

Cincinnati 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 6

Arizona 11 Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Dodgers 8 San Francisco 6

Interleague

Seattle 6 Colorado 4

N.Y. Yankees 6 Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 5 Milwaukee 2

---

MLS

Houston 0 Vancouver 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.