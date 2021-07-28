Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 6 Minnesota 5 (11 innings)
Houston 8 Seattle 6
Toronto at Boston -- postponed
National League
Milwaukee 9 Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 12 N.Y. Mets 5
Texas 5 Arizona 4
Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
Texas 5 Arizona 4
San Diego 7 Oakland 4
Colorado 12 L.A. Angels 3
St. Louis 4 Cleveland 2
Miami 7 Baltimore 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.