Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 6 Minnesota 5 (11 innings)

Houston 8 Seattle 6

Toronto at Boston -- postponed

National League

Milwaukee 9 Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 12 N.Y. Mets 5

Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Texas 5 Arizona 4

San Diego 7 Oakland 4

Colorado 12 L.A. Angels 3

St. Louis 4 Cleveland 2

Miami 7 Baltimore 3

---

