Tuesday's Games
NBA Playoffs
Final
Phoenix 118 Milwaukee 105
(Phoenix leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 7 Toronto 5
Texas 10 Detroit 5
Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 1
Houston 9 Oakland 6
L.A. Angels 5 Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 12 Seattle 1
National League
Pittsburgh 2 Atlanta 1
Miami 2 L.A. Dodgers 1 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 15 Chicago Cubs 10
Arizona 4 Colorado 3
St. Louis 6 San Francisco 5
San Diego 7 Washington 4
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets -- postponed
Interleague
Kansas City 7 Cincinnati 6
---
European Soccer Championship
Semifinals
At London
Spain 1 Italy 1
(Italy advances 4-2 on penalties)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.
