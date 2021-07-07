Tuesday's Games

NBA Playoffs

Final

Phoenix 118 Milwaukee 105

(Phoenix leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 7 Toronto 5

Texas 10 Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 1

Houston 9 Oakland 6

L.A. Angels 5 Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 12 Seattle 1

National League

Pittsburgh 2 Atlanta 1

Miami 2 L.A. Dodgers 1 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 15 Chicago Cubs 10

Arizona 4 Colorado 3

St. Louis 6 San Francisco 5

San Diego 7 Washington 4

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets -- postponed

Interleague

Kansas City 7 Cincinnati 6

---

European Soccer Championship

Semifinals

At London

Spain 1 Italy 1

(Italy advances 4-2 on penalties)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.