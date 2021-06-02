Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Tampa Bay 2 Carolina 1
(Lightning lead series 2-0)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Finland 3 Canada 2 (SO)
Switzerland 6 Britain 3
United States 4 Italy 2
Czech Republic 7 Slovakia 3
Germany 2 Latvia 1
Russia 6 Belarus 0
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Brooklyn 123 Boston 109
(Nets win series 4-1)
Denver 147 Portland 140 (2OT)
(Nuggets lead series 3-2)
Phoenix 115 L.A. Lakers 85
(Suns lead series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore 7 Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 3 (11 innings)
Houston 5 Boston 1
National League
Philadelphia 17 Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 3
Washington 11 Atlanta 6
Arizona 6 N.Y. Mets 5
St. Louis 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Toronto 5 Miami 1
Kansas City 10 Pittsburgh 5
Colorado 3 Texas 2 (11 innings)
L.A. Angels 8 San Francisco 1
Detroit 10 Milwaukee 7
Oakland 12 Seattle 6
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.
