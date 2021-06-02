Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Tampa Bay 2 Carolina 1

(Lightning lead series 2-0)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Finland 3 Canada 2 (SO)

Switzerland 6 Britain 3

United States 4 Italy 2

Czech Republic 7 Slovakia 3

Germany 2 Latvia 1

Russia 6 Belarus 0

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Brooklyn 123 Boston 109

(Nets win series 4-1)

Denver 147 Portland 140 (2OT)

(Nuggets lead series 3-2)

Phoenix 115 L.A. Lakers 85

(Suns lead series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 7 Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 3 (11 innings)

Houston 5 Boston 1

National League

Philadelphia 17 Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 3

Washington 11 Atlanta 6

Arizona 6 N.Y. Mets 5

St. Louis 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Toronto 5 Miami 1

Kansas City 10 Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 3 Texas 2 (11 innings)

L.A. Angels 8 San Francisco 1

Detroit 10 Milwaukee 7

Oakland 12 Seattle 6

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.