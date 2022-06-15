Tuesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 6 Toronto 5

Boston 6 Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 1

Houston 4 Texas 3

Seattle 5 Minnesota 0

National League

St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1, first game

St. Louis 9 Pittsburgh 1, second game

Atlanta 10 Washington 4

Miami 11 Philadelphia 9

N.Y. Mets 4 Milwaukee 0

San Diego 12 Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati 5 Arizona 3

Interleague

Cleveland 4 Colorado 3

San Francisco 4 Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 2 L.A. Angels 0

---

AHL

Western Conference Final

Best-of-seven series

Chicago 3 Stockton 0

(Chicago wins series 4-2)

---

MLS

Seattle 4 Vancouver 0

----

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you