Tuesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

Tampa Bay 4 New York 2

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Brooklyn 114 Milwaukee 108

(Brooklyn leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6 Toronto 5

Cleveland 7 Baltimore 2

Detroit 4 Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 0

Houston 6 Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 10 Minnesota 0

National League

Washington 8 Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 2 Miami 1

Colorado 8 San Diego 4

San Francisco 9 Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 3

Interleague

Boston 10 Atlanta 8

---

Euro 2020

Portugal 3 Hungary 0

France 1 Germany 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.

