Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
Tampa Bay 4 New York 2
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Brooklyn 114 Milwaukee 108
(Brooklyn leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 6 Toronto 5
Cleveland 7 Baltimore 2
Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 0
Houston 6 Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 10 Minnesota 0
National League
Washington 8 Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 2 Miami 1
Colorado 8 San Diego 4
San Francisco 9 Arizona 8
L.A. Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 3
Interleague
Boston 10 Atlanta 8
---
Euro 2020
Portugal 3 Hungary 0
France 1 Germany 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.
