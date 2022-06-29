TUESDAY'S SCOREBOARD
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 6 Boston 5
Cleveland 3 Minnesota 2, first game
Minnesota 6 Cleveland 0, second game
N.Y. Yankees 2 Oakland 1
Texas 8 Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 11 L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 2 Baltimore 0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 3
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 5 Miami 3
Cincinnati 5 Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7 L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona 7 San Diego 6
INTERLEAGUE
Houston 9 N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 5 Tampa Bay 3
San Francisco 4 Detroit 3
