TUESDAY'S SCOREBOARD

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 6 Boston 5

Cleveland 3 Minnesota 2, first game

Minnesota 6 Cleveland 0, second game

N.Y. Yankees 2 Oakland 1

Texas 8 Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 11 L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 2 Baltimore 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 3

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 5 Miami 3

Cincinnati 5 Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7 L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7 San Diego 6

INTERLEAGUE

Houston 9 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5 Tampa Bay 3

San Francisco 4 Detroit 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.