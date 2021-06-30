Tuesday's Games
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Atlanta 110 Milwaukee 88
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 9 Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 11 L.A. Angels 5
Boston 7 Kansas City 6
Chicago White Sox 7 Minnesota 6
Baltimore 13 Houston 3
Texas 5 Oakland 4
Detroit at Cleveland -- postponed
National League
Philadelphia 4 Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 3
Colorado 8 Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 5 Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 3 Arizona 2
Milwaukee 2 Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Washington 4 Tampa Bay 3
---
---
European soccer championship
Round of 16
England 2 Germany 0
Ukraine 2 Sweden 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.