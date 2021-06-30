Tuesday's Games

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Atlanta 110 Milwaukee 88

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 9 Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 11 L.A. Angels 5

Boston 7 Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 7 Minnesota 6

Baltimore 13 Houston 3

Texas 5 Oakland 4

Detroit at Cleveland -- postponed

National League

Philadelphia 4 Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 3

Colorado 8 Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 5 Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 3 Arizona 2

Milwaukee 2 Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Washington 4 Tampa Bay 3

---

---

European soccer championship

Round of 16

England 2 Germany 0

Ukraine 2 Sweden 1

---

