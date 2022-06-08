Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
Tampa Bay 4 New York Rangers 1
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Kansas City 0
Cleveland 6 Texas 3, first game
Texas 6 Cleveland 3, second game
N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 4
Houston 4 Seattle 1
Boston 6 L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)
National League
Cincinnati 14 Arizona 8
Miami 12 Washington 2
Philadelphia 3 Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7 N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado 5 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Baltimore 9 Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 4 St. Louis 2
Atlanta 3 Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 4 L.A. Dodgers 0
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.
