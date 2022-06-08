Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

Tampa Bay 4 New York Rangers 1

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Kansas City 0

Cleveland 6 Texas 3, first game

Texas 6 Cleveland 3, second game

N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 4

Houston 4 Seattle 1

Boston 6 L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 14 Arizona 8

Miami 12 Washington 2

Philadelphia 3 Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7 N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Baltimore 9 Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 4 St. Louis 2

Atlanta 3 Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 4 L.A. Dodgers 0

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.