Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Tampa Bay 2 Carolina 0

(Lightning win series 4-1)

Vegas 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

(Golden Knights lead series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Philadelphia 118 Atlanta 102

(Series tied 1-1)

Utah 112 L.A. Clippers 109

(Jazz lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 5 Seattle 3

Houston 7 Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 6 Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 8 Kansas City 1

National League

Miami 6 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 5

Chicago Cubs 7 San Diego 1

Interleague

Baltimore 10 N.Y. Mets 3

Tampa Bay 3 Washington 1

Cleveland 10 St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9 Texas 4

Oakland 5 Arizona 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.