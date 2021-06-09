Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Tampa Bay 2 Carolina 0
(Lightning win series 4-1)
Vegas 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
(Golden Knights lead series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Philadelphia 118 Atlanta 102
(Series tied 1-1)
Utah 112 L.A. Clippers 109
(Jazz lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 5 Seattle 3
Houston 7 Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 6 Toronto 1
L.A. Angels 8 Kansas City 1
National League
Miami 6 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 5
Chicago Cubs 7 San Diego 1
Interleague
Baltimore 10 N.Y. Mets 3
Tampa Bay 3 Washington 1
Cleveland 10 St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9 Texas 4
Oakland 5 Arizona 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.
