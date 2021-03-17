Tuesday's Games
NHL
Washington 3 N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey 3 Buffalo 2
Boston 2 Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 4 Carolina 2
Minnesota 3 Arizona 0
Tampa Bay 4 Dallas 3 (SO)
Colorado 8 Anaheim 4
---
AHL
Rockford 2 Grand Rapids 1
Colorado 5 Texas 4
Bakersfield 3 San Jose 2
Ontario 5 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Utah 117 Boston 109
Atlanta 119 Houston 107
Chicago 123 Oklahoma City 102
Miami 113 Cleveland 98
Philadelphia 99 New York 96
Portland 125 New Orleans 124
L.A. Lakers 137 Minnesota 121
---
MLB Spring Training
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 4 Minnesota 2
Toronto 14 Philadelphia 5
Boston 5 Atlanta 3
N.Y. Yankees 7 Detroit 4
N.Y. Mets 8 Houston 3
Milwaukee 7 L.A. Dodgers 2
Arizona 12 Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 4 San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 17 Cleveland 8
Miami 4 Washington 3
Seattle 13 Kansas City 0
---
