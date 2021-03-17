Tuesday's Games

NHL

Washington 3 N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 3 Buffalo 2

Boston 2 Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4 Carolina 2

Minnesota 3 Arizona 0

Tampa Bay 4 Dallas 3 (SO)

Colorado 8 Anaheim 4

---

AHL

Rockford 2 Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 5 Texas 4

Bakersfield 3 San Jose 2

Ontario 5 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Utah 117 Boston 109

Atlanta 119 Houston 107

Chicago 123 Oklahoma City 102

Miami 113 Cleveland 98

Philadelphia 99 New York 96

Portland 125 New Orleans 124

L.A. Lakers 137 Minnesota 121

---

MLB Spring Training

Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 4 Minnesota 2

Toronto 14 Philadelphia 5

Boston 5 Atlanta 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Detroit 4

N.Y. Mets 8 Houston 3

Milwaukee 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Arizona 12 Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 4 San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 17 Cleveland 8

Miami 4 Washington 3

Seattle 13 Kansas City 0

---

