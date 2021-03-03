Tuesday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 3 Buffalo 2

Columbus 4 Detroit 1

Montreal 3 Ottawa 1

N.Y. Islanders 2 New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 2

Carolina 4 Nashville 2

Tampa Bay 2 Dallas 0

---

AHL

Providence 4 Hartford 2

---

NBA

Memphis 125 Washington 111

Atlanta 94 Miami 80

Boston 117 L.A. Clippers 112

San Antonio 119 New York 93

Denver 128 Milwaukee 97

Phoenix 114 L.A. Lakers 104

Detroit at Toronto -- potsponed

---

