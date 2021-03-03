Tuesday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 3 Buffalo 2
Columbus 4 Detroit 1
Montreal 3 Ottawa 1
N.Y. Islanders 2 New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 2
Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 2
Carolina 4 Nashville 2
Tampa Bay 2 Dallas 0
---
AHL
Providence 4 Hartford 2
---
NBA
Memphis 125 Washington 111
Atlanta 94 Miami 80
Boston 117 L.A. Clippers 112
San Antonio 119 New York 93
Denver 128 Milwaukee 97
Phoenix 114 L.A. Lakers 104
Detroit at Toronto -- potsponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021.
